Date announced for launch of Burnley Express backed annual Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal
It will officially launch on Monday, October 28th. Now in its 29th year, the Burnley Express backed appeal was originally set up by the Salvation Army, to make sure that struggling families in the borough had new presents for their children to open on Christmas morning.
When the pandemic hit in 2020 the Salvation Army volunteers had to step back from the appeal so Burnley Together kindly agreed to take over.
Aimed at children and young people up to the age of 18, each child receives a main gift, a second present, two small gifts and also a selection box. In 2023 4,800 toys and gifts were donated to the appeal which were unwrapped on Christmas Day by 1,208 children in 630 families.
Last year 54 organisations hosted collection boxes for the toys and organisers are hoping that many more will want to be involved again for 2024. They have also put a twist on how they are asking for gifts to be collected by askingrorganisations to come up with creative ideas of their own to collect gifts. Maybe a ‘santa’s sack’, a Christmas gift box or presents under the Christmas tree?
Working alongside BFC in the Community, Burnley Together is also being more creative with the food drive and has created a reverse advent calendar and any food donations will be gratefully received. ‘Recruiting’ will also begin for Christmas fairies and elves to help with the task of sorting all the donated gifts. If you would like to get involved in the appeal please email [email protected]
