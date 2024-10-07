Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Burnley family are already feeling very festive… with 80 days to go until December 25th.

Stephen and Bridgit Almond put their Christmas tree up at their home in Rosegrove on September 16th. Decorated with baubles, lights and tinsel the couple have even decorated their entire front room with Santas, reindeers and lots of other festive ornaments and lights

“I just love Christmas and couldn’t wait to get my tree up, “ said Bridgit. “I buy all my decorations in the January sales so I get most of them for less than half price. And I always look out for bargains during the year too.’’

As Bridgit is from Hungary, some of the couple’s neighbours in Lowerhouse Lane thought that putting their tree up early may be a tradition from her native home. She said: “I tell them that I just love Christmas. I know Hallowe’en is coming but I find that a bit depressing and dark.”

Stephen, who runs his own taxi firm, Ollies Destinations, taking holidaymakers to the airport, said Bridgit started putting the Christmas decorations up as soon as he had finished painting the front room, adding: “The paint was hardly dry when Bridgit decided to get the Christmas decorations out.”

The couple, who have two little girls, Ocean (one) and Atlanta, who is almost two, said lots of people have been stopping to take photos of their Christmas tree. Stephen, who is also dad to Kara (18) added: “We moved here in April and the neighbours have been great. Everyone seems to love seeing the tree.”