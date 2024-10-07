Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley town centre will see more police presence to help curb crime like open drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

The Burnley Express spoke to Lancashire Constabulary after a shop owner claimed to have seen people openly selling suspected Class A substances in the streets and misusing drugs and alcohol in the pedestrianised area of St James's Street near McDonald's. The business owner fears "there's no accountability" and called policing in the town centre "non-existent".

Lancashire Constabulary has named the town centre an ASB hotspot. The area will receive Operation Centurion funding until March, meaning multiple officers will work eight-hour shifts an extra four days a week.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: "As a result of community concerns raised, we have moved Operation Centurion to cover Burnley Town Centre, which is providing a high visibility presence of warranted officers patrolling on foot during peak times."

Several businesses say Burnley town centre is being plagued by antisocial behaviour. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

What has the council said about the problem?

Coun. Howard Baker, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Community & Environmental Services, said the authority is "fully committed" to tackling the issues.

“It is important that we work together to take action on anti-social behaviour, and we urge shoppers and businesses to report incidents when they see them or are affected.

“The monthly Multi-Agency Tasking and Coordination (MATAC) group also brings together youth services, drug and alcohol agencies, and street navigators to offer support and signpost individuals to services and reduce ASB.”

How else is the council helping to tackle the problem?

The police and borough council are revising the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) earlier than planned. The PSPO bans people from taking drugs in the area. It also prohibits them from consuming alcohol or having an open alcohol container in the streets or unlicensed spaces after a police or council officer has asked them to stop or hand it over.

The council has also introduced new CCTV cameras in areas like Curzon Street and St James' Street.