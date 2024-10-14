Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quirky Burnley bar, situated in what is becoming known as the town’s ‘Northern Quarter,’ needs a new manager at the helm.

The Circ Retro Bar is one of three on Bank Parade known as ‘The Circ.’ The venues were created when Ray Harrison bought what were former industrial warehouses three years ago, and built up the business with the help of his son Ryan.

The Circ retro bar was the first to open and the two other venues, The Circus Lounge and the Electric Circus, soon followed. Ray said: “The Circ Retro Bar is ideally suited to a couple. It’s a great little bar and really is quite unique.”

The search is on the find a new manager to take over the lease of The Circ Retro Bar in Burnley

The bar and the other two venues are packed with vintage posters, souvenirs and quirky items Ray has collected on his world travels over the years including vintage hair salon hairdryers and decommissioned bumper cars. The running of the Circus Lounge and the Electric Circus were recently taken over by Ray’s nephew Wayne Walsh and his team.

Anyone interested in applying for the manager’s role at The Circ Retro bar is asked to contact E and M Property Solutions in Burnley on 01282 711560.