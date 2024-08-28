Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two music venues, that created a ‘Northern Quarter style vibe’ in Burnley, have a new team at the helm.

Owner Ray Harrison has handed over the baton to The Circus Cafe Lounge and The Electric Circus to his nephew, Wayne Walsh, heralding the start of a new era for the Bank Parade venues that first opened three years ago.

“We are very much back in circulation, even though we never closed,” said Wayne this week. “I officially take over this Friday. I have a good team working with me and we can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Electric Circus in Burnley's Bank Parade has a new team at the helm

‘The Circ’ was created when Ray bought the former industrial warehouses and built up three venues with the help of his son Ryan. And Ryan and his wife Yvonne have played an integral role in the transition period, helping the new team to take over the reins of the bars.

The name paid homage to the former Circulation Club that Ray ran for several years in the 90s in Burnley. Ray said: “I felt it was time to hand over the reins to someone younger. These are fabulous venues, every event we have hosted has been packed out. It needs youth, and it needs a team to run these bars, they are very time consuming and it is admirable for anybody to give both of these bars a shot, which I think have huge potential."

The Circus Cafe Lounge is a smaller of the two venues and plays hosts to regular DJs, including Craig Woolstencroft, Paul Barrett, Ed Dennett AKA DJ Ed Devilish and DJ Pev. And Wayne is introducing an Electric Musical Theatre element to this venue where singers can audition to showcase their talents and perform with live bands. A much larger venue, the Electric Circus hosts DJs, bands, theme nights and acts from across the UK. Rising star and Burnley based DJ Matty Robinson is a regular performer at the venue. The venues have also hosted the re-birth of the punk fest and mammoth memorial scooter rally.

The quirky and industrial feel of the venues give them that ‘Northern Quarter’ vibe. Ray filled them with memorabilllia and interesting items he has collected over the years while on his world travels. From vintage hair salon hairdryers and decommissioned bumper cars to a tank that took pride of place outside the venues, revellers are drawn to the uniqueness of the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Harrison (left) who created the quirky music venues The Electric Circus and the Circus Cafe Lounge in Burnley's Bank Parade is handing over the reins to his nephew Wayne Walsh

The venues are situated next to The Loom, a restaurant and live music venue, and The Circ retro bar, the first venue that Ray opened that has been taken over by Graham Slade. Wayne also runs The Shift Cafe above the Swan pub and Sui Generis, a new Afflecks Palace style project in the town centre. He hopes to establish ‘The Circ’ at the heart of Burnley nightlife.

He added: “ It's business as usual with all bookings and private events going ahead, and we are going to try and build upon the legacy of what founder Ray has created. The two "circs" will both be instantly back open every Friday and Saturday, and the Lounge will also be open on Sundays in addition to every Burnley home game.

"The staff will also remain the same. They do a great job and get on well with the regulars and are great hard workers. The great beers and ales will remain and hopefully we'll be adding to them as we listen to customer feedback. “

With both venues available for private hire also, launch weekend begins this Friday and Saturday (August 30th and 31st) Wayne said: “We will be open with some of the regular DJ's playing a range of 80's and 90's indie and dance music throughout the night and for the Burnley vs Blackburn game on Saturday with DJ Pevitt playing a range of house music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start of a new era at Burnley music venue The Electric Circus as Wayne Walsh has taken over the running of the venue

“There'll be a few other surprises in store, maybe some jugglers and fire starters outside.”

Wayne added: "It would be a shame not to give it a try or allow the venues to close as it's been a massive boost for Burnley, which we want to build upon. We'll be making some improvements to the bathrooms and the seating areas and some general maintenance and maybe some more graffiti and deco and paintings for sale from local artists. “

Sunday Cabaret sessions are a new element being introduced to the Circus Lounge, creating a showcase for local musicians, singers and entertainers and the venue will also be hosting music theatre sessions on Sunday, September 8th, with well known local vocalist Leanne Innes.

Wayne is also asking the people of Burnley for their ideas for what they would like to see at the venues, adding: “We value our customers, many have become friends, and we are asking for ideas for what people would like to come to watch or listen to.

“Feel free to throw ideas at us and we will try to accommodate them here at Burnley’s Northern Quarter, a musical hub with huge potential.”