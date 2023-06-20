18 brilliant photos of Summer Jamboree at The Electric Circus venue in Burnley
Around 200 people danced their socks off at the first ‘Summer Jamboree’ music event in Burnley on Saturday night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Organised and hosted by homegrown DJ Matty Robinson, the event, held at The Electric Circus venue in Bank Parade, was dedicated to house music from 1988 to present day. And it was such a success, attracting devotees from all over the UK, it looks like it will become an annual event.
DJs at the decks included Jane Angel, Si Frater, Grant Holmes, Liam Boult, Sammy Dean and Tracey Anne. They were all given the
freedom to play what they like, catering for a wide spectrum of oldskool, disco, classics and new house tastes.
