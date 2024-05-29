Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An iconic building in Burnley town centre is back on the market.

The former Wetherspoon’s pub, which is up for sale for offers in the region of £595,000, was home to burger restaurant Ellis’s until earlier this month. Owner Kyle Ellis now operates from the former Mix and Astoria building in St Jame’s Row. Kyle opened pizza restaurant TriBeCa there earlier in the year, but has now re branded the full premises as Ellis's.

Kyle relocated Ellis’s – which started out life as a milkshake bar a decade ago – from Standish Street to the old “Brun Lea” Wetherspoons building in 2022.

The former Wetherspoons pub in Burnley town centre's Manchester Road is up for sale. Until recently it was home to Ellis's burger bar and before that Fitpatrick's pub

The Brun Lea was one of 16 watering holes put up for sale by pub giant J D Wetherspoon in March, 2019. The news was greeted with dismay in the town as the pub was one of the busiest and most popular in the town centre, renowned for cheap beer and food. It was bought by a business consortium who refurbished the building and re-named it The Brun Lea in November, 2019.

In June, 2021, the running of the watering hole was taken over by husband and wife team Jaimie Hopwood and Gavin Fernavs and Jaimie’s sister Lauren. They re-branded it as Fitzpatrick's in honour of Jaimie and Lauren's grandparents Danny and Edi.