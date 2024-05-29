Former Burnley Wetherspoon pub The Brun Lea that was home to Ellis's burger bar and Fitzpatrick's pub is back on the market
The former Wetherspoon’s pub, which is up for sale for offers in the region of £595,000, was home to burger restaurant Ellis’s until earlier this month. Owner Kyle Ellis now operates from the former Mix and Astoria building in St Jame’s Row. Kyle opened pizza restaurant TriBeCa there earlier in the year, but has now re branded the full premises as Ellis's.
Kyle relocated Ellis’s – which started out life as a milkshake bar a decade ago – from Standish Street to the old “Brun Lea” Wetherspoons building in 2022.
The Brun Lea was one of 16 watering holes put up for sale by pub giant J D Wetherspoon in March, 2019. The news was greeted with dismay in the town as the pub was one of the busiest and most popular in the town centre, renowned for cheap beer and food. It was bought by a business consortium who refurbished the building and re-named it The Brun Lea in November, 2019.
In June, 2021, the running of the watering hole was taken over by husband and wife team Jaimie Hopwood and Gavin Fernavs and Jaimie’s sister Lauren. They re-branded it as Fitzpatrick's in honour of Jaimie and Lauren's grandparents Danny and Edi.
Describing the building as a ‘substantial bar/restaurant in a highly prominent main road position’ estate agents Whiteacres Property Ltd also say the site offers a substantial bar and seating area on the ground floor together with a potential food prep area on the lower ground floor. The building is also described as having a ‘superb frontage’ with excellent natural light together with a skylight atrium. Extending over 10,000 square feet the pub/ restaurant is freehold and is also available on a minimum term of three years at an annual rent of £60,000.
