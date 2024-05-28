Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Woodland Spa is set to become one of the UK’s largest luxury spas thanks to a multi-million-pound development.

The £16M project, that will also create between 40 and 50 jobs, will see the spa at Crow Wood Leisure double in size to a huge 60,000 sq ft, featuring a host of world class features including a dramatic vitality pool boasting four spacious hot tubs, ergonomic heated loungers, accessed via the heated poolside promenade and a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting.

Set to attract visitors from across the country the spa will also feature the UK’s first multi-sensory KLAFS ice lounge and a south facing rooftop terrace with the UK’s largest hot tub, a firepit lounge and indoor restaurant and bar with retractable roof and windows. Crow Wood’s Andrew Brown said: “The new spa will be more impressive, even in comparison to what we had before.

An image of how Burnley’s Woodland Spa will look after a £16M transformation project

“We know what people enjoy and we know what they have come to expect. In terms of turnover, square footage and the number of visitors we are anticipating, this is arguably the biggest and best spa in the UK. We have the capacity to double guest numbers in line with the sheer size of the spa. However, we won’t be doing that, instead we see this as another opportunity to enhance our guest experience, ensuring that we maintain an intimate and exclusive atmosphere.”