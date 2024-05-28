Blessed Trinity darts sensation aiming to be next Luke Littler
Junior, who is in Year 10, has been playing darts for two years and is ranked 41st in England at Under 17 level.
“I started around two years ago at Blackburn Youth Darts Academy, my uncle inspired me. It’s for people aged 10-17 and we compete all over the UK. I just love it and Luke Littler has made it more popular among my generation. It’s helped my maths as well.
“I have been picked as one of the top 10 at Blackburn to compete in a team event in Coventry next month which is a big event in darts. Then I aim to qualify for the Development Tour which can happen when I am 16.
“I want to be a professional darts player. My walk-on song is Freed from Desire – I was surprised no one had that!”
