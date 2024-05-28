Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blessed Trinity pupil Junior Mclean hopes to hit the bullseye and follow in the footsteps of Premier League Darts champion, teenager Luke Littler!

Junior, who is in Year 10, has been playing darts for two years and is ranked 41st in England at Under 17 level.

“I started around two years ago at Blackburn Youth Darts Academy, my uncle inspired me. It’s for people aged 10-17 and we compete all over the UK. I just love it and Luke Littler has made it more popular among my generation. It’s helped my maths as well.

Blessed Trinity pupil Junior Mclean is hoping to become the next Luke Littler. Photo: Andy Ford.

“I have been picked as one of the top 10 at Blackburn to compete in a team event in Coventry next month which is a big event in darts. Then I aim to qualify for the Development Tour which can happen when I am 16.