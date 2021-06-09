Photo special: Take a look around Burnley's newest bar Fitzpatrick's

The prominent Manchester Road venue, once home to the Brun Lea Wetherspoons, has been closed since the start of the first lockdown back in March 2020.

Jaimie Hopwood, who also runs the Thornton Arms in Worsthorne, will be taking the reins alongside husband Gavin Fernavs, and sister Lauren.

The building was renamed 'Fitzpatrick's' in honour of Jaimie and Lauren's grandparents Danny and Edi.

1. Fitzpatrick's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Buy photo

2. Fitzpatrick's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Buy photo

3. Fitzpatrick's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Buy photo

4. Fitzpatrick's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Buy photo