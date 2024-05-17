Ellis's: Burnley burger bar moving to former Mix and Astoria building
and live on Freeview channel 276
The restaurant will now be operating from the former Mix and Astoria building in St James's Row. Ellis's owner Kyle Ellis opened pizza restaurant TriBeCa there earlier in the year, but will now be re-branding the full premises as Ellis's.
Kyle relocated Ellis’s – which started out life as a milkshake bar a decade ago – from Standish Street to the old “Brun Lea” Wetherspoons building in 2022.
The last burger will be served at the Manchester Road venue tomorrow, with Kyle saying he’s now looking forward to starting a "new chapter".
"We're moving due to various circumstances out of our control," said Kyle. "It's sad that we're having to move because we've had a lot of good times at the Manchester Road site, but it's also exciting because this is a fantastic venue.
"We toyed with the idea of running TriBeCa and Ellis's out of the same premises, but because Ellis's is a bit more well-known round here, we thought we'd re-brand it fully as Ellis's and have one big menu with the burgers from Ellis's as well as the pizzas from TriBeCa."
Ellis's will open in its new premises on Wednesday, and Kyle said he and his team were putting everything into making this the best version yet.
"It's going to be even better moving forward. New menu items, new cocktails, we've got the Euro's coming up as well, so we're going to have all the games on. To be honest, I think this venue suits us a bit better. If it had been available when I moved from Standish Street, in all likelihood I would have gone for it then. It really is amazing; it's more our type of scene.
"We've got the best possible team, we've worked really hard on the new menu, and everyone's really excited to make Ellis's the best it can possibly be."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.