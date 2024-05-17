Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Identical twin sisters from Burnley have gone viral on the social media platform TikTok after their hilarious reaction to how much two ice creams would cost them on a trip to the park.

Eight-year-old Marnie and Mylah Green’s mini tirade has now been viewed 13.7M times and picked up over a million likes and almost 128,000 shares and 29,000 comments since their aunt, Karis Lambert, who filmed the footage, shared it.

Discovering that the ice cream van in Towneley Park only accepted card payments and the price of two ‘screwball’ ice cream treats would be £9 Marnie could not hold back her disbelief in the mini rant, describing it as ‘well bad.’ Karis said: “Marnie was really mad and wanted to express it on Tik Tok and now it’s gone viral.”

Identical twin sisters Marnie (left) and Mylah Green, who are eight and live in Burnley, have gone viral on TikTok after their aunt shared a video of their hilarious reaction to the cost of two ice creams while on trip to Towneley Park