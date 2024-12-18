Zany duo Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason are stepping out this Friday (December 20th) on their annual festive walk to raise cash for Pendleside Hospice.

Dressed in eye catching festive costumes, the duo will set off at 6am from The Royal Butterfly pub in Hufling Lane and their route will take in Todmorden Road, Belvedere Road, Ormerod Road then onto Manchester Road and Finsley Gate towards Tesco.

They started the walk five years ago to cheer up people on a dark, cold morning and to raise cash for Pendleside Hospice. Pledging to donate to the hospice for every beep they received from passing drivers, the duo were so overwhelmed with the amount they received they couldn’t keep count. ‘Honk for the Hospice’ has now become an annual fund raiser and anyone who would like to donate is asked click HERE

Last year the girls dressed as giant snowwomen. This year’s outfits are being kept under wraps until Friday, but Hayley has promised you won’t miss them.