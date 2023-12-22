Early morning drivers may have thought they were seeing things when then saw two lit up ‘snowwomen’ walking around the streets of Burnley today.

But it was in fact pals Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason doing their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk. Setting off from the Royal Butterfly pub in Hufling Lane at 6am the duo got 180 honks and so far have raised £475 in donations online and still have to count the money in their collection buckets.

Hayley said: “Pauline at the Royal Butterfly opened extra early so we could have a ‘Beni and hot’ to warm us up and Charlatte’s cafe in town let us in for a comfort stop.

Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason prepare to start their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk in Burnley this morning

“ It’s gone really well considering the weather. We honestly thought we’d be like Aled Jones and the snowman ‘walking in the air’ it was so windy.