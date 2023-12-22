News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley pals dress as giant snowwomen for annual festive 'Honk for the Hospice' walk for Pendleside Hospice

Early morning drivers may have thought they were seeing things when then saw two lit up ‘snowwomen’ walking around the streets of Burnley today.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But it was in fact pals Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason doing their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk. Setting off from the Royal Butterfly pub in Hufling Lane at 6am the duo got 180 honks and so far have raised £475 in donations online and still have to count the money in their collection buckets.

Read More
Big hearted residents donate thousands of gifts to Burnley Together Christmas Pr...

Hayley said: “Pauline at the Royal Butterfly opened extra early so we could have a ‘Beni and hot’ to warm us up and Charlatte’s cafe in town let us in for a comfort stop.

Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason prepare to start their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk in Burnley this morningHayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason prepare to start their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk in Burnley this morning
Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason prepare to start their annual ‘Honk for the Hospice’ walk in Burnley this morning
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“ It’s gone really well considering the weather. We honestly thought we’d be like Aled Jones and the snowman ‘walking in the air’ it was so windy.

The pals started the walks four years ago and for everyone who beeped at them they donated money to Pendleside Hospice.

Related topics:Pendleside HospiceBurnleyAled Jones