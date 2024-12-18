Westgate in Burnley remains closed today as urgent repair work by United Utilties is delayed due to bad weather

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 10:33 BST

This week’s bad weather has held up urgent repair work on a busy road into Burnley.

Work on re instating a water supply to Belle View Mill in Westgate, due to be finished last night, is continuing today.

The closure of Westgate, in both directions outside the Nissan garage, has resulted in traffic gridlock across Burnley with many motorists complaining that no warning was given and no diversions put in place. But a spokesman for United Utilities, who are carrying out the work, said diversions were put in place on Monday evening as the work began. Derelict for several years, renovation work has now started on Belle View Mill.

Westgate in Burnley remains closed today as urgent repair work by United Utilties is delayed. A spokesman for the company said road closure signs and diversions (pictured)were put in place on Monday evening, despite several motorists complaining no warnings were given

The United Utilities spokesman said: “Our team are carrying out urgent works to reinstate a water supply to enable the restoration works at Belle Vue Mill to continue. The property had previously been left without water when a problem was found on the old supply pipe.

"As they needed to dig across the carriageway, temporary traffic lights were put in place.. Water supplies haven’t been affected while the works have been carried out and we apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work was carried out. The works will be completed and the diversion removed later today."

