United Utilities has issued a statement regarding the closure of a major road into Burnley today that has caused traffic chaos across the town.

Works in Westgate have been carried out as United Utilites has been re-instating a water supply to Belle View Mill which is at the top of Westgate. Derelict for several years, work is now going on to renovate it.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Our team was carrying out urgent works to reinstate a water supply to enable the restoration works at Belle Vue Mill to continue. The property had previously been left without water when a problem was found on the old supply pipe.

"As they needed to dig across the carriageway, temporary traffic lights were put in place. Reinstatement will be completed today and the road re-opened. Water supplies haven’t been affected while the works have been carried out and we apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work was carried out.”