Traffic is gridlocked going into Burnley this morning after a major route into the town was closed.

Westgate was closed in both directions last night outside the Nissan garage, but many motorists setting off to work and school this morning were complaining that no warning was given and no diversions put in place. No notice of the closure was given on the Lancashire Roadworks bulletin either.

It is unclear what work is being carried out at this stage. The Burnley Express has contacted Lancashire County Council for more information and an update on how long the road will be closed for.