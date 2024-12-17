The daughters of the woman, who died following a collision in Nelson, have paid heartbreaking tributes to ‘the most awesome mum.’

Safia Karieem (51) (pictured died following a collision on Manchester Road in Nelson on Sunday evening. And while police continue to appeal for information, Safia’s daughters have paid tribute to her, saying: “Our dear mother dedicated her life to caring for others in the community.

“Her untimely and unnecessary death has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. She was a beacon of light and kindness to those who knew her, and her absence is keenly felt by those whose lives she touched. May her legacy of compassion and selflessness live on in the memories we hold dear.

“Rest in peace our dear mother. You will be forever missed and cherished in our hearts.”

Safia’s eldest daughter, 26-year-old Tahreem, paid her tribute, adding: “There are no words to express the depth of my sorrow and the void you have left behind. Your love was boundless; your kindness was unmatched. The way you are taken from us is unbearable, and the pain of losing you is overwhelming. I love you a lot mum.”

Safia’s youngest daughter, 13-year-old Rijja said: “I just want to say that my mum was the most awsomest mum I could ever ask for. She would always ask me if I was okay and if everything was okay at school.

“Hearing the news hurt my heart, but she is in a better place now and I hope she gets lots of presents in heaven and meets my grandparents.

“People dying is normal, but it still hurts knowing they won’t stay forever. I never got a chance to say goodbye or that I love her but one day I will get the chance and one day and we will be a happy family again. She was truly amazing and did great things.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information after the accident which happened at around 8-30pm. Emergency services went to the scene after receiving a report of a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian. The car left the scene but was later recovered on Pennine Crescent and five people were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Safia’s children and her loved ones, at what must be an incredibly difficult time. We know that there will have been other people driving on Manchester Road around the time of the collision. If this was you, and you have information, or dashcam footage of the blue VW Golf on Manchester Road, or heading towards the Pennine Crescent area, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to phone 101, quoting log 1156 of 15th December or contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at [email protected]