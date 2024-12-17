Workers from a DIY store chain in Clitheroe face redundancy this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Lancashire bus operator Transdev is offering a lifeline to employees at Homebase in Queensway.

The bus firm, which employs 1,400 people at nine depots, including in Burnley and Blackburn, is offering a guaranteed job interview to any Homebase staff member looking for a new career in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clitheroe store is one of 49 facing shutdown after the home improvement chain appointed insolvency experts, placing the jobs of around 2,000 workers in doubt.

Bus firm Transdev has opportunities to join its driving teams at its two operating centres in Lancashire.

Dale French, Transdev Training Manager, said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Homebase – they’re a significant retail presence in the communities we serve.

“We’d like to offer all Homebase colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at our two operating centres in Lancashire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadia, who works for Lancashire bus firm Transdev.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our exclusive Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our Step Up talent development programme. If you’re at Homebase and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s Lancashire operating centres are on its website at transdevbus.co.uk/careers. For an informal chat, email Dale French at [email protected], or call the recruitment hotline on 01423 884633.