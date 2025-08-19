Classmates from a former Burnley school have planned a reunion to mark the 40th anniversary since they last sat at their desks.

The get together for students who attended the former Towneley High School takes place on Saturday, October 18th, at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, from 7-30pm.

Organisers, who held their first reunion five years ago, have contacted several former pupils who left in 1985, but there are still quite a few more they would like to find to attend the landmark occasion.

Towneley, now Unity College, was originally founded as a boys school in 1941, later becoming Towneley Technical High School before it became a comprehensive.The school moved to a new £33 million building in 2010 as part of the Building Schools for the Future programme. The original building was demolished and the site transformed into parkland.

Tickets for the reunion are £15, which includes a pie and pea supper and an 80s themed disco with DJ Gaz Ali. Any surplus funds will be donated to Pendleside Hospice. Anyone who doesn’t want to go alone is welcome to bring a partner or friend.

If you would like to attend the reunion please drop your name in the comments section below or email one of the hosts, Gill Sherburn, at [email protected] and the organisers will be in touch on how to purchase tickets.