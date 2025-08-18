A Burnley based bakery has been named among the top food and drink producers globally for 2025.

Mill Town Pies was awarded a highly prized two-star Great Taste award for its chicken and chorizo pie.

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. It puts food or drink to the test with a panel of over 500 experts, from chefs and buyers to food writers and retailers. Almost 14,500 products were put through the competition’s rigorous ‘blind’ judging process and the chicken and chorizo pie was dubbed a “an excellent pie made with great finesse, using high quality ingredients” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Jonny Russell of Burnley's Mill Town Pies, which has been named among the top food and drink producers globally for 2025 in tghe Great Taste awards

The Burnley pie was one of 5,680 products to receive an award from Great Taste in 2025 (which is only 39.6% of the total products entered).

Jonny Russell from Mill Town Pies, said: “ We are delighted to be awarded a Great Taste award for our pies. We are a small team and have worked hard developing our pies and pride ourselves on quality products at an affordable price. From just ‘having a go’, to building a business to now be given prestigious Great Taste awards gives us all a feeling of immense satisfaction and pride.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 2-star means so much to independent producers like us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge milestone in our story.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, the Great Taste accreditation scheme is organised by the Guild of Fine Food. Each product in the line-up for judging is blind-tasted and all packaging is removed, so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 110 days, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting entries to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 110 different countries across the world.