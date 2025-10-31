The Mayor of Burnley has personally thanked a group of volunteers, who came together to create Burnley’s Garden of Remembrance, ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day service.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun. Paul Reynolds visited the town centre memorial stone and civic gardens in Grimshaw Street to personally thank the team of seven for their outstanding efforts.

The Mayor said: “It was truly inspiring to see so many people give their time to create this moving tribute. The Garden of Remembrance stands as a symbol of our community’s respect, gratitude, and unity. My sincere thanks go to every volunteer who helped make it possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Mayor Coun. Paul Reynolds has thanked a team of volunteers who gave up their time to prepare the town's Remembrance Garden ahead of the Armistice Day parade and service

The volunteers spent around eight hours carefully placing nearly 3,500 remembrance crosses, 20 conflict crosses, and four special crosses to honour the town’s Victoria Cross recipients. These white crosses remain unnamed, reflecting the poignant symbolism of the Tomb Of The Unknown Warrior.

A plaque in the garden shares a brief history for those wishing to learn more about this act of remembrance and its enduring significance.

The Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday November 9 once again led by Parade Marshal; Warrant Officer Lee Hargreaves, whose ongoing dedication is central to ensuring this important event runs smoothly each year.

The parade of serving personnel, veterans and cadet forces will set off from Curzon Street at 10.35am, making its way through St James’ Street and Parker Lane before arriving at the Peace Gardens outside Burnley Library. The service will begin at 10.50am, featuring moving tributes, poems, prayers, and music from a brass band. The ceremony will also include the laying of wreaths at the memorial stone.