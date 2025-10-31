Volunteers pitch in to prepare Burnley's Remembrance Garden in time for Armstice Day parade and service
Coun. Paul Reynolds visited the town centre memorial stone and civic gardens in Grimshaw Street to personally thank the team of seven for their outstanding efforts.
The Mayor said: “It was truly inspiring to see so many people give their time to create this moving tribute. The Garden of Remembrance stands as a symbol of our community’s respect, gratitude, and unity. My sincere thanks go to every volunteer who helped make it possible.”
The volunteers spent around eight hours carefully placing nearly 3,500 remembrance crosses, 20 conflict crosses, and four special crosses to honour the town’s Victoria Cross recipients. These white crosses remain unnamed, reflecting the poignant symbolism of the Tomb Of The Unknown Warrior.
A plaque in the garden shares a brief history for those wishing to learn more about this act of remembrance and its enduring significance.
The Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday November 9 once again led by Parade Marshal; Warrant Officer Lee Hargreaves, whose ongoing dedication is central to ensuring this important event runs smoothly each year.
The parade of serving personnel, veterans and cadet forces will set off from Curzon Street at 10.35am, making its way through St James’ Street and Parker Lane before arriving at the Peace Gardens outside Burnley Library. The service will begin at 10.50am, featuring moving tributes, poems, prayers, and music from a brass band. The ceremony will also include the laying of wreaths at the memorial stone.