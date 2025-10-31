Police release CCTV footage after robbery at Best One shop in Lowerhouse Lane in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:27 GMT
Police are hunting a man after a robbery at a shop in Burnley this week.

The incident happened at Best One in Lowerhouse Lane at 6.20pm on Tuesday.

After a physical altercation with the female shopkeeper, the suspect managed to escape with cash and the lower part of the till. Although shaken, thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured. A dedicated team of police officers have been assigned to the case and they are appealing for help to identify the man in the CCTV footage.

If you recognise him, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 1000 of 28th October 2025.

