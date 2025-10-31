Police are hunting a man after a robbery at a shop in Burnley this week.

After a physical altercation with the female shopkeeper, the suspect managed to escape with cash and the lower part of the till. Although shaken, thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured. A dedicated team of police officers have been assigned to the case and they are appealing for help to identify the man in the CCTV footage.