Starbucks coffee shop in Burnley's Church Street closes down less than a year after opening

By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Starbucks store, that opened in Burnley less than a year ago, has closed down.

The coffee shop opened in Church Street in December, creating 11 jobs. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony with its charity partner, Pendleside Hospice.

But the venue was closed this week and a banner posted outside announcing the news. The Burnley Express has contacted the company’s press office for a statement about the closure.

American coffee chain Starbucks has closed its shop in Burnley's Church Street just 10 months after opening

Starbucks opened its first coffee shop and drive thru in Barracks Road in Burnley in 2019. It was the first Starbucks in the area and included a grand opening. The popular brand has around 10 outlets in Lancashire.

