Starbucks coffee shop in Burnley's Church Street closes down less than a year after opening
A Starbucks store, that opened in Burnley less than a year ago, has closed down.
The coffee shop opened in Church Street in December, creating 11 jobs. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony with its charity partner, Pendleside Hospice.
But the venue was closed this week and a banner posted outside announcing the news. The Burnley Express has contacted the company’s press office for a statement about the closure.
Starbucks opened its first coffee shop and drive thru in Barracks Road in Burnley in 2019. It was the first Starbucks in the area and included a grand opening. The popular brand has around 10 outlets in Lancashire.