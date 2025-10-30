A Starbucks store, that opened in Burnley less than a year ago, has closed down.

The coffee shop opened in Church Street in December, creating 11 jobs. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony with its charity partner, Pendleside Hospice.

But the venue was closed this week and a banner posted outside announcing the news. The Burnley Express has contacted the company’s press office for a statement about the closure.

Starbucks opened its first coffee shop and drive thru in Barracks Road in Burnley in 2019. It was the first Starbucks in the area and included a grand opening. The popular brand has around 10 outlets in Lancashire.