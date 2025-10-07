Burnley to honour the fallen at Remembrance Services 2025

Burnley will unite in solemn remembrance this November to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who have served, and continue to serve, in our Armed Forces.

The town’s Remembrance Sunday Service will take place on Sunday 9 November 2025.

A Parade of serving and former service personnel will set off from Curzon Street at 10.20am, making its way through St James’ Street and Parker Lane before arriving at the Peace Gardens outside Burnley Library.

The service will begin at 10.50am, featuring moving tributes, poems, prayers, and music from a brass band. The ceremony will also include the laying of wreaths at the memorial stone to honour those who gave their lives in service to our country.

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from Burnley Council, the Royal British Legion, Ex-Servicemen’s Associations, the Armed Forces, Cadet Forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations, and members of the public who wish to attend the service.

At the conclusion of the service, the Parade will continue past Burnley Police Station.

Remembrance Day – 11 November 2025

On Tuesday 11 November, a more intimate Remembrance Day Service will be held at the Peace Gardens from 10.45am. The service will include prayers, tributes, and reflection, with the national two minutes’ silence observed at 11am.

A Message from the Mayor of Burnley

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, said: “Remembrance is a time for our community to come together and reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of those who served to protect our freedoms.

It’s an opportunity to honour not only those who gave their lives, but also the veterans and service personnel who continue to serve with dedication today.

I encourage everyone in Burnley to join us at these services to pay their respects and ensure their legacy is never forgotten.”

Members of the public are warmly invited to attend both services and stand together in remembrance.