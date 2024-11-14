Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Padiham on Parade has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Established in 2015, Padiham on Parade aims to bring together veterans, cadets and supporting military associations within the town. The aim is to encourage the general public to become aware of and involved in commemorating Armed Forces Week by way of a remembrance service and a 1940s themed weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padiham on Parade has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.

Chairman, Ida Carmichael, said: “I am delighted that our group’s work has been recognised. This is quite an achievement, considering that during the initial set up of our group we were hit by the Padiham Floods of 2015 which affected the town centre, but we continued with our plans and I pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of all our volunteers.”

Padiham on Parade is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. Representatives of Padiham on Parade will receive the award crystal and certificate from Lord-Lieutenant Amanda Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire. In addition, two volunteers will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025.