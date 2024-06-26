Padiham on Parade's 1940s themed weekend
With retro performers live from the marquee and DJ Dapper Dan on the Town Hall Plaza, vintage attire, and classic cars, attendees can immerse themselves in the spirit of the era. The event offers an opportunity to step back in time and celebrate the culture and style of the 1940s.
The weekends line up also features lots of exciting activities to enjoy including Punch and Judy, wartime crafts in the library, vintage bus rides to Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham Archives Museum, dance performances and funfair rides. Attendees can enjoy food and drinks while browsing through stalls selling retro memorabilia and handmade crafts.
The event continues Sunday, with a spectacular display of military personnel, schoolchildren, cadets and organisations partaking in a Remembrance Parade from Memorial Park to the Town Hall.
The event is organised by the Padiham on Parade Committee and supported by Padiham Town Council, Burnley Council and sponsorship from local businesses.
