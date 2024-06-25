Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calico Homes has been successful in its bid to improve the energy performance of 181 homes across Burnley and Padiham at a cost of £3.5m. over the next two years.

The aim of the project is to lower the energy cost of customer homes by using a ‘fabric first – no regrets’ approach, which will include work such as wall and loft insulation, ventilation and energy efficient lighting. The planned work will lower the energy required to keep people warm in their homes.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) is a Government scheme to enable housing associations across the country to ensure progress is made on decarbonising homes.

Wave 2.2 of the SHDF fund will see £80m allocated to social housing providers across England in a bid to deliver warm, energy-efficient homes, reduce carbon emissions, tackle fuel poverty and support green jobs.

In addition to receiving SHDF funding, Calico Homes is also investing £25 million improving its existing homes across Burnley and Padiham over a 5-year period. A survey by tenants has determined which type of work will be carried out to existing homes.

Wendy Malone, director of Property at The Calico Group said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding to improve the energy performance of 181 homes and continuing the work we are doing to improve the quality of our homes.