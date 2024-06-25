Calico Homes successful in SHDF bid to improve energy performance of homes across Burnley and Padiham

By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Calico Homes has been successful in its bid to improve the energy performance of 181 homes across Burnley and Padiham at a cost of £3.5m. over the next two years.

The aim of the project is to lower the energy cost of customer homes by using a ‘fabric first – no regrets’ approach, which will include work such as wall and loft insulation, ventilation and energy efficient lighting. The planned work will lower the energy required to keep people warm in their homes.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) is a Government scheme to enable housing associations across the country to ensure progress is made on decarbonising homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wave 2.2 of the SHDF fund will see £80m allocated to social housing providers across England in a bid to deliver warm, energy-efficient homes, reduce carbon emissions, tackle fuel poverty and support green jobs.

Calico Homes has been successful in its SHDF bid to improve the energy performance of 181 homes across Burnley and PadihamCalico Homes has been successful in its SHDF bid to improve the energy performance of 181 homes across Burnley and Padiham
Calico Homes has been successful in its SHDF bid to improve the energy performance of 181 homes across Burnley and Padiham
Read More
Skipton to Colne railway line gains cross-party support before general election

In addition to receiving SHDF funding, Calico Homes is also investing £25 million improving its existing homes across Burnley and Padiham over a 5-year period. A survey by tenants has determined which type of work will be carried out to existing homes.

Wendy Malone, director of Property at The Calico Group said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding to improve the energy performance of 181 homes and continuing the work we are doing to improve the quality of our homes.

“The funding we have received to carry out this work will have a huge impact on our customers’ lives. With energy costs continuing to rise, this work will help lessen the burden for residents and reduce costs having a significant impact on their lives.”

Related topics:BurnleyPadihamEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.