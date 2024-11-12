27 photos from former Burnley nightspot Panama Joe's and Meancat Daddies

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:52 GMT
Going out on the town in Burnley in the late 80’s and 90’s was not complete without a visit to Panama Joe’s and Mean Cat Daddies.

Based in Hammerton Street the man behind the huge success of the nightspot was businessman Mick Cookson. He featured on national and international TV when the nightspot’s sister company, Ultimate Entertainment Agency, bought a collection of sumo wrestling suits to supply to the games and entertainment industry.

It was a craze that swept the entire nation and helped to put Burnley on the map. Panana Joe’s also scored another ‘first’ with the introduction of a Bucking Bronco that revellers were keen to try on Friday and Saturday nights. Mick also had the contacts to attract some of the biggest bands of the day to come and play at Panama’s including chart topping Five Star.

Mick later went on to own and run Posh nightclub in Burnley which later became Rum Jungle.

.

1. Cracking photos from former Burnley nightclub Panama Joe's and Meancat Daddies

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Cracking photos from former Burnley nightclub Panama Joe's and Meancat Daddies

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Panama Joe's owner Mick Cookson with the chart topping band Five Star when they played the Burnley club

3. Cracking photos from former Burnley nightclub Panama Joe's and Meancat Daddies

Panama Joe's owner Mick Cookson with the chart topping band Five Star when they played the Burnley club Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Cracking photos from former Burnley nightclub Panama Joe's and Meancat Daddies

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice