28 photos from Burnley nightspot Posh back in the day ahead of reunion at Burnley venue Hidden

This weekend a reunion to celebrate one of Burnley’s most popular nightspots will be held.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:00 BST

Posh the Reunion kicks off tonight (Friday, September 1st) to re-live the days of the club which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises. Tickets for the event sold out within 48 hours of going on sale, prompting the organisers to add an event on the Saturday night and re-name it Posh-The Reunion Weekender.

Resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton will be brought back together for the first time since the club closed its doors in 2014. They will be playing the very best urban hip hop and R n B from back in the day and Posh iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles will be served.

