The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Screening Day to be held at Burnley Football Club next month

The hugely successful Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal awareness testing day will take place next month.

By Sue Plunkett
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:22pm

The event is being held at Burnley Football Club 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 25th, in the Centenary Suite. Since the date was announced 136 men have signed up for testing.

The appeal, which has saved numerous men's lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015, was awarded charity status in 2019.

Former BFC chairman Barry Kilby with his recently published biography "Starting From Scratch." Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to support his prostate cancer appeal and a screening day will take place next month
Since that first event in 2015 up to lockdown in 2020 2,587 men have been tested and 10 percent of those had a raised PSA level which could be a sign of prostate cancer but can also be a sign of other conditions that are not cancer including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.

Prostate cancer saw Barry relinquish his chairmanship at BFC but he remained as director to see all the years in the Premier League with Sean Dyche. No longer on the board Barry is still a loyal fan.

In recent years Barry has devoted his time and energy to his appeal and.proceeds from his recently published book Starting From Scratch will go to the BKPCA.

Any men who would like to attend the event for a screening are asked to go to website https://bkpca.mypsatests.org.uk/ to make an appointment.

