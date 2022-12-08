“Barry Kilby: Starting From Scratch” details the life and times of the former chairman who played a major role in re-investing in the club at a critical time which saw the Clarets win promotion under manager Stan Ternent and the start of the climb to the Premier League in 2009 with former manager Owen Coyle.

Speaking at the launch, held in the trophy room at the club, Barry said: "I hope there will be a lot of interest in the book. It is not just about my time at Burnley but my business career also."

Former Burnley chairman Barry Kilby with his new book Starting From Scratch. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

With a foreword by Burnley fan and journalist Tony Livesey, Barry wrote the book with author Dave Thomas, a Clarets fan of 60 years and author of several football books. Dave started work on the book in January and said it had been a 'race against time' to get it published in time for Christmas.

Dave said: "It's a good read with plenty of stories in there including Barry's early years of his career when he worked with Robert Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch.

"It's worth buying the book just for those tales alone."

Prostate cancer saw Barry relinquish his chairmanship but he remained as director to see all the years in the Premier League with Sean Dyche. No longer on the board Barry is still a loyal fan. In recent years Barry has devoted his time and energy to the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal which has saved many lives. Proceeds from his book will go to the BKPCA.

Author Dave Thomas with former Burnley chairman Barry Kilby