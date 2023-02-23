The Grubby Pups dog washing machine will be unveiled on the Riverside car park next weekend and the first five customers on Saturday and Sunday (March 4th and 5th) will receive a free wash for their pooches.

Grubby Pups founder James Hajdar said: “This is more than just a tub with a hose. It is a facility that will be gated off and secure with a custom built gazebo to keep people protected from any bad weather conditions whilst they wash their dogs.

The Grubby Pups dog wash machine will be unveiled in Burnley's Towneley Park next month

James said the process of washing your pet creates a great bond between the two of you.