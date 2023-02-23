Custom made machine that washes muddy dogs after a walk to be unveiled at Burnley's Towneley Park
A custom made machine, that washes dogs after a muddy walk, is to be installed in Burnley’s Towneley Park.
The Grubby Pups dog washing machine will be unveiled on the Riverside car park next weekend and the first five customers on Saturday and Sunday (March 4th and 5th) will receive a free wash for their pooches.
Grubby Pups founder James Hajdar said: “This is more than just a tub with a hose. It is a facility that will be gated off and secure with a custom built gazebo to keep people protected from any bad weather conditions whilst they wash their dogs.
James said the process of washing your pet creates a great bond between the two of you.
He added: “It gives owners more of a reason to get out more and walk their dogs more no matter the weather. And getting out in the open is great for people's physical and mental health too.”