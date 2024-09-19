Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendleside Hospice is encouraging young people to ensure their voice is heard after a 30-year-old Burnley man died of cancer this week.

Josh Healey died at the hospice on Monday following a battle with liver, kidney and colon cancer.

He was eager to share his story to encourage others to advocate for their health and seek out support through Pendleside.

Josh was working as a HGV driver for Fagan & Whalley when he began experiencing stomach pain while on shift.

Before his death, he said: “The pain was intense, so I pulled over to rest for an hour, hoping it would pass. But it didn’t. I ended up heading home, still in pain.”

After a few days, Josh sought help at an Urgent Care centre, but was told that it could be inflammation and was sent home.

“Prior to that, I’d been to my GP several times with similar symptoms, and I even questioned whether it could be something more serious. But because of my age, they said it was highly unlikely.”

The pain persisted, and weeks later, Josh was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered that his intestines were completely blocked. After CT scans and an emergency operation, the devastating diagnosis came: Josh had cancer. He was just 27.

“My dad was with me when I found out,” he said.

"It was really hard to see him so upset.”

In the months that followed, his entire colon was removed. But further tests found the cancer had spread to his liver and kidney, and Josh underwent targeted radiotherapy for nine months.

When the cancer returned to his liver, he began chemotherapy, and a dangerous operation was scheduled to remove part of his kidney. But Josh’s health was declining – he was losing weight, and despite his best efforts, the medication wasn’t alleviating his pain.

That’s when his mum made the decision to call Pendleside Hospice, making a referral on his behalf.

“I was scared and unsure when the idea of Pendleside first came up,” he said.

“But now, my perception of what a hospice is has completely changed. I’ve had some fantastic moments here. They’ve made sure I have everything I could possibly want, and to have my family visit whenever they like is such a blessing.

“Within the first 20 minutes of being on the Inpatient Unit, the nurses got my medication under control, and the pain was gone. It was such a wonderful feeling.

“I’ve formed some great relationships with the staff. Sophie has a really good attitude, and we chat about gaming. Richard, without fail, will come to see me while on shift, and we’ve built some epic Lego creations together! It’s these small, personal moments that have made my time at the hospice so positive. The nurses are not only taking care of me physically, but mentally, too.”

When asked what advice he’d give to others in similar situations, Josh’s message is clear: “Explore all options. If you’re young like me, don’t let assumptions about your age hold you back. If you suspect something is wrong—whether it’s cancer or another serious illness—make sure your voice is heard.”

To make a referral to Pendleside for yourself or someone else, contact 01282 440 100 or [email protected].