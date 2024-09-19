Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a case ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’ for Burnley great grandmother Barbara Higgin where her late husband and three sons were concerned when it came to football.

All Clarets fans, Barbara regularly joined them on the Turf and today, at the grand age of 100, she still follows the team. Sadly, as her sight is now failing due to macular degeneration, Barbara listens to match coverage on the radio. And she enjoys a good debate about the team’s performance after the match.

She is also a recipient of the Burnley Talking Newspaper as she loves to keep up with all the latest news. A keen reader, Barbara also receives books from the RNIB. Barbara celebrated her landmark birthday with a meal at the New Waggoners pub with her family, including sons, David, Philip and Ian, her granddaughter Vicki, great grandson Jamie, daughters in law Heather and Andrea and Vicki's husband Anthony.

Burnley great grandmother Barbara Higgin has celebrated her 100th birthday

Barbara, who was married to her husband, Harry, for 71 years, said: “It was a lovely day and everyone in the place joined in when they sang Happy Birthday to me. I never expected such a celebration.”

One of three siblings, Barbara’s mum died when she was only six so she and her two sisters, Doris and Mabel, were brought up by their aunt.

Barbara spent many years working at Burnley Paper Mill, starting as an invoice clerk and rising to the position of supervisor. Before that she worked part time at a fruit and veg shop in Pike Hill. Barbara also spent many years working at the former Holden and Hartley car dealership.

Retiring at 60, Barbara became a volunteer on the Edith Watson maternity unit at Burnley General Hospital. What started as a hobby for a couple of months lasted for 20 years.

Barbara said: “From sorting out toast for the midwives, to putting stock away and washing up, I did whatever they required of me and I really enjoyed being there.” Barbara still does her own washing, ironing and cooks once a week. But a member of the family are always on hand to take her out for lunch and coffee dates. Barbara said: “ I always feel better when I’ve been out for the day.”

Admitting that she certainly doesn’t feel old, Barbara reckons the secret to longevity is to ‘keep going’ adding: “I like to go out as much as I can, walking is a great way to keep fit.”