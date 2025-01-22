Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several bus operators are exploring the possibility of taking over the soon-to-be terminated hospital shuttle service.

The free bus service – currently run by the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) – takes staff, patients, and visitors between the Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals.

The service will cease to exist from Monday, March 31st as the Trust can no longer afford the annual operation costs of £780,000.

The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP has revealed that several transport providers are exploring with the Trust and other partners the possibility of taking over the service, and potentially expanding the route and running it commercially.

The Burnley Express has launched a Save Our Shuttle campaign with MP Oliver Ryan.

This morning, MP Oliver Ryan met with transport operators, the Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, the leader of Blackburn Council, MPs for Hyndburn, Pendle and Clitheroe, and Rossendale and Darwen and others to help find a solution to the issue.

"I’m pleased to say the meeting was positive,” he said.

"There’s a long way to go, but I’m hopeful we can work together to find a way forward.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media over the past fortnight to express their disappointment at the Trust’s decision to end the service, with at least three petitions being launched, including one that has garnered more than 13,500 signatures.

Martin Hodgson, ELHT’s CEO, said he welcomes any “transport operator who may be able to provide this service and, whilst the Trust cannot fund any part of it, we will do everything we can to help.”

