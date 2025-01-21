Burnley Express launches Save Our Shuttle campaign with MP Oliver Ryan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Burnley Express has teamed up with the town's MP to help find a solution to the impending loss of the hospital shuttle bus.

The free transport service runs for staff, patients, and visitors from 6am until 9pm daily between the Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals.

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) plans to cut the service from Monday, March 31st, as it cannot afford the annual operation costs of £780,000 and is around £32m. overspent.

The Burnley Express and MP Oliver Ryan call on the Trust, relevant authorities, and the community to come together to find an appropriate solution to ensure those in need can still travel to the hospital.

The Burnley Express has launched a Save Our Shuttle campaign with MP Oliver Ryan.

Since the Trust's decision came to light last fortnight, a community petition, which you can sign here, has amassed more than 13,000 signatures.

Hundreds of people also expressed their disappointment on social media, with residents like Sher Ali Miah saying: "This vital service needs to be maintained for the elderly and poor people."

Public concerns include the cost of travelling on multiple alternative buses, trains, and taxis following the recent increase in the bus fare cap to £3.

Debbie Close described the shuttle as "a lifesaver" when she and her mum visited her dad in hospital. She fears that others might struggle to visit loved ones without the service.

Hospital shuttle service bus. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And Gemma Hebden said she uses the service three nights a week to travel to and from work. She worries that the extra travel time via local transport would increase her working day from 12 to 16 hours and claims it would cost her £480 a month.

MP Ryan, who highlighted the issue in Parliament, will meet with ELHT, bus operators, and Lancashire County Council this week.

"We must save this service. I know the strength of feeling people have about this shuttle, and it's clear this route is a lifeline to many in accessing health services and work.

"It’s my intention to explore all options with the Trust, transport operators, and other partners to find a service on this route.

"I’m not deaf to the need for change and long-term stability for our health services. Indeed, that's why, as a government, we’re making the biggest cash investment in our NHS in a generation, bringing waiting lists and wait times down."

MP Ryan added that "14 years of chronic underfunding and cuts" have "damaged our health service," and believes the Trust is "doing what it can in a difficult situation".

A Trust spokesperson said charging passengers a small fee to use the shuttle would not be viable due to regulations and legal requirements. They add that a reduced service is also not viable due to funding. Costs include the lease and running of three vehicles, a team of drivers, insurance, and regulatory requirements.

However, ELHT's Chief Executive Officer highlighted that low-income patients who meet eligibility criteria could claim fares back. (See the Trust's website for more details).

Martin Hodgson said ELHT will do "everything possible" to support colleagues moving between sites due to staffing issues, and move appointments online or to nearer locations or community resources to reduce the reliance on the bus.

The Trust also welcomes any transport provider willing to run the service independently and any external funding that allows them to do this.