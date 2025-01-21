Jonathan Hinder MP column – A Fairer Deal for Renters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week in the House of Commons, the Government’s Renters’ Rights Bill passed its Third Reading, which is the final hurdle in the Commons before heading to the Lords. If it clears that stage, it will receive Royal Assent and become law.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this week’s column, I wanted to focus on why I supported this Bill and why I think it’s such an important step forward for people renting their homes, while also being fair to responsible landlords.

The Renters’ Rights Bill is the biggest shake-up of the private rented sector in over 40 years. It is focused on tackling insecurity, poor-quality housing, and unfair practices that millions of renters across England face every day. For too long, tenants have been at the mercy of things like Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, which mean families can be forced out of their homes with little notice and no explanation. This Bill finally puts an end to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also tackles rental bidding wars, strengthens renters’ rights to challenge unfair rent increases, and applies the Decent Homes Standard to private rentals to make sure properties are safe and fit to live in. These are changes that will make a real difference to over 11 million renters across the country, including the 21% of households in Pendle and Clitheroe who rent privately.

Jonathan Hinder MP speaking to constituents in Pendle and Clitheroe

I know that many landlords in our area do the right thing in providing good-quality homes and acting fairly and responsibly. This Bill isn’t about punishing them. It’s about dealing with the minority of bad landlords who give the rest a bad name. That’s why the Bill also introduces a Landlord Ombudsman to resolve disputes quickly and fairly, and a new Private Rented Sector Database to improve transparency. It also includes safeguards so that landlords can still regain possession of their properties in genuine cases, like if they need to sell or move back in.

For areas like Pendle and Clitheroe, where many people live in the private rented sector, these changes will make a real difference. I often hear from constituents dealing with issues like poor-quality housing, or the fear of eviction. This Bill gives them the rights they deserve, so they can live in safe, secure homes without worrying about what’s around the corner.

At the same time, it’s fair to landlords who act in good faith, recognising their role in providing much-needed housing and giving them the tools to thrive under the new system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tories and Reform voted against this Bill, but Labour are on the side of ordinary people who just want a secure, decent place to live. It’s also worth remembering that the previous Tory MPs representing this area consistently voted against protections for renters and secure tenancies. This Government is reversing that legacy and delivering for the people of Pendle and Clitheroe, by ensuring that everyone has access to a safe and secure home.

Upcoming surgeries:

Friday 24th January, Earby, 4.00-5.30pm Friday 7th February, Whalley, 4.30-6.00pm

Please email me at [email protected] to book an appointment.