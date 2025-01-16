Burnley MP speaks in Parliament about the axing of the hospital shuttle bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP has spoken in Parliament about the axing of the hospital shuttle bus.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has called time on a free transport service for staff, patients, and visitors. It runs between the Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals.

It will cease to operate from Monday, March 31st, due to a lack of funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following public protest against the decision, including a petition amassing more than 12,000 signatures, MP Oliver Ryan brought the issue to the Leader of the House of Commons.

The hospital shuttle service bus. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I'm deeply concerned about a local decision by our hospital trust to cut the hospital bus route between Burnley Hospital Urgent Care Centre and Blackburn Hospital, which is a huge loss to staff and patients.

"Will [the Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP] join me in calling on transport operators, the county council, East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, Blackburn Council, and others to get round the table and find a solution to save our shuttle bus and keep this vital service running?"

In response, MP Lucy Powell called hospital shuttles "absolutely vital" to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She highlighted the Government's mission to ensure that a regular bus service operates seven days a week between hospitals and GP surgeries in every town with a population of more than 10,000 people.

The Bus Services Bill is currently going through Parliament.

MP Lucy Powell said: "Shuttle buses as [MP Oliver Ryan] describes in his constituency, especially those that go to hospitals and other local services, are absolutely vital.

"For too long, local areas [and] local communities have not had a say in the local bus routes that they need to operate in their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why we've brought forward the Bus Bill that is currently making its way through the other house, which will ensure that his constituents have more of a say over the bus routes in their area."

In an earlier statement, a Trust spokesperson said: “We completely understand the concerns and the upset and emotions people are feeling about the news and would reiterate that we have considered many other options over many, many months and done everything we can to avoid making this decision."

To sign the community petition to save the shuttle, visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-shuttle-bus?source=facebook-share-button&time=1736543745&utm_medium=socialshare&utm_source=facebook&share=2ea0ccd8-8073-48ce-aab8-a04042c0b8e0&fbclid=IwY2xjawHusbFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHaxjARPMYem148ewTyQ-QCNYBvOZV804W5cdjSEGex5fUXyygWuQNyJD3Q_aem__dVBBwuLJmcQ6S7lbspWZw