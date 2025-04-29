Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dedicated fundraisers completed another challenge in their bid to raise money for cancer treatment for a well known beauty therapist.

The crew from Burnley Fire Station’s Red Watch tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks at the weekend. They were Joined by family and friends of Claire Nutter, including Claire’s partner Gary and her sons Louie and Ray and her sister Catherine. The trek was led by Claire’s firefighter brother in law Wayne Dowell, Catherine’s husband. And the walkers made the challenge that little bit harder by carrying a drill dummy ‘casualty’ along the route.

The majority of walkers completed the challenge in seven hours, despite sore feet and aching muscles. Setting off from Horton in Ribblesdale at 6-45am Claire waved the walkers off and waited in the village hall for the entire day to welcome everyone back.

Claire Nutter (front) waves off firefighters from Burnley Fire Station's Red Watch, along with her family and friends, on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. They are raising cash for treatment for the mum of two who is fighting a brain tumour

Claire (47) who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road for six years, has undergone three life saving operations, but only 50 per cent of the tumour could be removed. She has completed chemotherapy which, unfortunately, the tumour did not respond to.

Claire’s options with the NHS have now come to an end as radiotherapy has been ruled out due to the severe side effects. So Claire, who lives in Roughlee, is now looking at private consultants for alternative treatments abroad. The fund now stands at £40,000, thanks to a series of events including a red carpet ball and a charity football match, a fund raising afternoon tea and a fund raising page. A VE Day themed party at the Lamb Club in Barrowford is being planned for this Sunday (May 4th)and after that a show and in August a sponsored coast to coast cycle ride will be held. Catherine said: “We still have such a long way to go but we won’t stop.”

To make a donation to Claire’s fund please click HERE.