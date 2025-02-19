Red carpet ball at The Fence Gate to raise funds for Burnley beauty therapist battling a brain tumour is a sell out
Over 230 people will attend the event at the Fence Gate restaurant in Fence on Saturday, March 8th. The night includes a three course dinner, disco and grand raffle and auction. All the proceeds will be donated to a fund for Claire Nutter (47) who was diagnosed with the tumour in July, 2023.
Courageous Claire, who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road for six years, has undergone three life saving operations, but only 50 per cent of the tumour could be removed. She has completed chemotherapy which, unfortunately, the tumour did not respond to. Claire’s options with the NHS have now come to an end as radiotherapy has been ruled out due to the severe side effects. So Claire, who lives in Roughlee with her partner, Gary Dunne and sons Louie and Ray, is now looking at private consultants for alternative treatments.
In a bid to boost the £10,000 already raised by well wishers through a gofundme page, Claire’s sister, Catherine Dowell and good friend Sarah Douglas came up with the idea for the ball which they have billed as ‘a right good do.’
Sarah said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support from everyone for the event including local companies, individuals and the Fence Gate itself. The donations of prizes for the raffle and auction has been fantastic. We would like to send out a huge thank you.”
If you would like to make a donation to Claire’s fund please click HERE.
