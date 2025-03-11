Held on International Womens’ Day at the Penny Black venue in Burnley, the event was organised and hosted by Michelle Williamson. Featuring Diana DoGood and McBreen’s Music Mayhem the day was held in memory of of two of Michelle’s closest friends, Claire Halstead and Kelly Ann McDermott who both died in 2023. Both ladies were well loved by many people and Michelle hosted her first event in their memory last year.