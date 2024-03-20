Afternoon tea at The Holgate venue in Burnley will raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Brain Tumour Charity
Michelle Wiliamson of Worsthorne is staging the event on Saturday, April 20th, to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Brain Tumour Charity. The event is being held in memory of two of Michelle’s close friends, Kelly Ann McDermott and Claire Halstead, who both died last year.
Paying tribute to them both Michelle said: “Claire, who was 54, was my friend from school and also my pt client for over two years. She was an amazing person and so popular with everyone. I want to keep her spirit alive by doing this.
“Kelly Ann had been with me for over 10 years and had a whole beautiful life ahead of her with Peter when she was taken at 34 with breast cancer. I honestly looked at her like my second daughter she loved how I would save my clothes for her.”
Michelle’s campaign was kicked off by Ian Asworth at Nextworx 3 who donated £250 to the Brain Tumour charity. Michelle is now appealing for raffle and tombola prizes, cakes and savoury items like sausages rolls and pies. Tickets for the event, which takes place at The Holgate in Nelson Square from 2pm to 5pm, are £10 and there are limited spaces available. Michelle added: “I’m well known in my family for the best afternoon tea parties so people attending this will get a fantastic spread. I’ve sold 100 tickets so far which I am chuffed about. It’s going to be a fantastic event to honour and remember two very special ladies who meant so much to a lot of people.”
If you can help Michelle or would like tickets for the afternoon tea please contact her on 07568457971 or email her at [email protected]