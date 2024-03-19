Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ray Harrison, the man behind the success of The Circ retro bar, the Circus Cafe Lounge and the Electric Circus, is hoping someone will either buy or lease the venues so they can continue to run.

“It’s time for me to step back and I really hope that someone will come along to keep what I have created going, “ said Ray. “Seeing the bars filled to capacity for certain events from nothing was just marvellous.”

The owner of Burnley's Circ retro bar and The Electric Circus and Circus Cafe Lounge has announced they are up for sale

‘The Circ’ was created when Ray bought the former industrial warehouses in Bank Parade three years ago and built up the business with the help his son Ryan.

The Circ retro bar was the first to open and the two other venues soon followed. The industrial feel remained and Ray filled the venues with memorabilllia and interesting items he has collected over the years while on his world travels.. From vintage hair salon hairdryers and decommissioned bumper cars to a tank that took pride of place outside the venues, revellers were drawn to the uniqueness of the place.

Ray said: “We initially only planned to open one bar but the business did so well it blossomed from there. We have some great managers and staff, I can’t fault anyone for their commitment to the business.”

Offering a range of themed music nights and hosting acts from across the UK and also local DJs including Matty Robinson and Paul Barrett, the venues built up a loyal following. Ray said: “The DJ events have been so successful and drawn hundreds of people to the venues.

“Matty Robinson has supported us from the off and was such a great help when we went to court to apply for the licence. We saw the re-birth of the punk fest and mammoth memorial scooter rally and also had a great deal of trade from the postal workers at the nearby sorting office and many football fans.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us so loyally since we opened. It’s been an amazing time.”