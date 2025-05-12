Burnley College Science and Technology Festival Returns for 2025

Get ready for a day of wonder, excitement and discovery as Burnley College proudly announces the return of its Science & Technology Festival 2025.

From Dinosaurs to Robots, crazy plumbers to slime scientists – there’s something for every member of the family – and it’s FREE!

When: Saturday 28 June, 10am - 3pm

Where: Burnley College, Princess Way Campus

Entry: Free for all (Some activities may have a small charge)

Here’s a sneak peek of the fantastic activities lined up for 2025:

Titan the Robot Returns!

The legendary Titan is back, ready to surprise and entertain audiences of all ages with his thrilling antics. Don’t miss this star of “Britain’s Got Talent” as he takes centre stage once again!

Be Captivated by the Dynamic Dinosaur Experience

Step into the Mesozoic era – a world filled with towering creatures and stunning jungle scenery. It’s a ROAR-some experience you won’t forget!

Fairground Fun!

Enjoy classic fairground attractions and test your skills! Exciting rides and fun-filled games for everyone to try.

Food, Drinks and Treats Galore

Refuel at the festival with a variety of food and drink stalls, offering everything from delicious snacks to hearty meals.

And that’s just the start! There’s so much more to come, with surprises and announcements still to follow.

A Day of Discovery

Burnley College’s Science and Technology Festival is the perfect mix of education and entertainment, designed to inspire future scientists, inventors and dreamers. It’s a day for families to come together, explore, and spark curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and beyond.

Previous events have left attendees buzzing with excitement, with one parent saying:

“We had such a brilliant time! There was so much to do, we didn’t want to leave. Can’t wait to come back next year!”

Whether you're a budding scientist, technology enthusiast, or looking for a memorable day out with the family, the Burnley Science & Technology Festival 2025 is not to be missed.

Learn more at www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on