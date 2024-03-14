Owner of Brierfield salon Hair Junction celebrates 20 years in business
Andrea Driver, who owns Hair Junction in Brierfield, previously owned a thriving salon in Branch Road in her hometown of Burnley. To celebrate her landmark year Andrea celebrated with her team, friends and customers at the Sparrow Hawk Hotel in Fence.
Andrea said: "I can't believe it's been 20 years - where has the time gone? I have never had to advertise as all my custom has come from word of mouth. We are a little community with many people being with me from the start and becoming close friends. It really is a hub, with people always bumping into each other that they haven't seen for years."
Andrea believes the secret to her success is about being ‘ more than just a hairdresser’ adding: "Being a hairdresser is more than just cutting and colouring hair; it's having time to listen. We always say we are like counsellors as well as hairdressers. We love making people feel good about themselves."
She also added that her loyal customers and their ‘unwavering support’ had become the cornerstone of her success.