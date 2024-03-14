Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrea Driver, who owns Hair Junction in Brierfield, previously owned a thriving salon in Branch Road in her hometown of Burnley. To celebrate her landmark year Andrea celebrated with her team, friends and customers at the Sparrow Hawk Hotel in Fence.

Andrea said: "I can't believe it's been 20 years - where has the time gone? I have never had to advertise as all my custom has come from word of mouth. We are a little community with many people being with me from the start and becoming close friends. It really is a hub, with people always bumping into each other that they haven't seen for years."

The team at Brierfield salon Hair Junction are celebrating 20 years in business

Andrea believes the secret to her success is about being ‘ more than just a hairdresser’ adding: "Being a hairdresser is more than just cutting and colouring hair; it's having time to listen. We always say we are like counsellors as well as hairdressers. We love making people feel good about themselves."