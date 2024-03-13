Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North-West based contractors, developers and investors have been financial supporters of the festival for several years, and were sponsors of the 2023 event, which saw more 25,000 people visit Colne over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Returning this year from August 23 – 25, Colne Town Council in association with the Colne Blues Society are finalising plans for the 2024 festival, with the very best blues artists in the UK right now, as well as some exceptionally talented local musicians performing across three days at the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and new for this year, The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage.

(Left to right) Coun. Mary Thomas, from Colne Town Council, Barnfield Construction estimator Jonathan Nixon, Simon Shackleton, from Colne Blues Society, and Gina Langley and Nathan Cutler, from Colne Town Council

Full festival tickets are priced at just £110, while individual day tickets are also available, alongside camping tickets. Early bird tickets have already sold out for this year's event, with two of the headliners having already been announced, including multi-award winning guitarist Dom Martin and Kyla Brox, described as "the finest female blues singer of her generation".

Festival tickets and camping tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/.

Alongside the three main venues, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see acts performing at pubs, clubs and venues across five days, all of which are free to attend.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's events officer, said: "We are excited to announce that Barnfield Construction are continuing their incredible support for The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival by being main sponsors once again for the 2024 event.

Thousands are expected in Colne once again for the 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

"Their backing and support has been hugely important for this festival over the years and will be instrumental as we look to deliver another spectacular event in August."