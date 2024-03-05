Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of objections had been lodged with Pendle Borough Council against the plan which would have seen the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson.

A meeting of Brierfield, Reedley and Nelson Committee last night at Brierfield Community Centre saw an updated application refused.

The original application, which was already recommended for refusal, was withdrawn last month to allow the developer to submit revised plans, but members decided to say no to the wedding venue plans.

Sue Woodward-Massey, leader of the objectors' group said: “We are delighted that councillors agreed with Pendle Borough Council Planning Department's recommendation to refuse the planning application.”

The main reasons for refusal were due to poor location and lack of sustainable travel modes; the unacceptable landscape and visual impact on the semi-rural area of Nelson abutting Briercliffe; and, the unwelcome disturbances from noise.

Around 200 objectors attended the meeting. Five main speakers for the objectors covered areas of concern including lack of sustainability (lack of public transport), accessibility (extensive traffic-calming measures); the impact of overspill on the local highways as a result of insufficient car parking spaces; and, the lack of consideration in looking outside the Pendle area for a more suitable location.

A reference was made to other, more secluded wedding venues set in acres of land in Blackburn and the Ribble Valley, which this proposed two acre site with its pronounced visual impact would not have.

The idea that the development would create too much impact on the surrounding rural area which includes a number of conservation areas was discussed. Finally, reference was made to a myriad of relevant planning legislation which the proposed development would contravene.

The supporters that attended the committee meeting referred to the imaginative plans; the long distances that members of the community have to travel to appropriate wedding venues; and the perceived economic benefits of such an enterprise.

Of the reduced number of councillors present, three accepted the recommendation for refusal and others failed to respond. Therefore, the planning application was refused.

Mrs Woodward-Massey added: “The impact on the visual, residential and environmental amenity of this semi-rural area was considered to be too great.

“We want this beautiful area of Pendle to remain a peaceful and tranquil place for local people to enjoy and to be beneficial to their physical and mental well-being.

“Residents want to ensure that the local highways are free from traffic congestion and are safe. They do not want the noise nuisances which would eminate from such a venue. And local businesses, including long-established farms and stables, want to be certain that the rural economy is not impacted by excessive nuisances and traffic issues.

“Thanks goes to all involved in this successful objection campaign. We couldn't have achieved this outcome without the dedication of our action subgroup who brought to the table a great and varied skills set to drive the objection campaign forward.

