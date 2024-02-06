Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 120 objectors packed into Brierfield Community Centre last night (Monday) for the meeting of Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Committee, which was set to decide on the application which had been recommended for refusal by council officer.

However, Pendle Borough Council’s planning department had proposed to the committee late in the afternoon that the application consideration be deferred to Monday March 4th as the developer had put in some very late documentation. The committee, therefore, decided to defer their consideration.

The application, made by Amor Asset Management Ltd, is to build the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ on land next to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson. It would include catering facilities, 159 car park spaces, and the creation of a new vehicular access point directly off Halifax Road.

The plan has been met with hundreds of objections from local residents as well as statutory bodies.

One of the residents opposed to the scheme said: “Members of the public objecting to the proposed development, albeit disappointed that no decision had been made, were further enthused to carry on in their opposition, however.

“The sub-commitee formed to consider any amendments to the application and ways forward, especially in keeping members of the public informed, are even more determined to challenge and oppose the planning application.”

