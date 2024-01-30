Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, made by Amor Asset Management Ltd, is to build the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ on land next to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson. It would include catering facilities, 159 car park spaces, and the creation of a new vehicular access point directly off Halifax Road.

However, hundreds of residents living nearby and on the Burnley border in Harle Syke have written to the council outlining their concerns over increased traffic and environmental impact.

A planning meeting will be held at Brierfield Community Centre to hear an application to build the Rockwood Glass Marquee on Halifax Road, on the Burnley and Pendle border

Lancashire County Council’s Highways department has objected to the proposed development as they believe it would “have a significant impact on highway safety, capacity or amenity in the immediate vicinity of the site.” They also raised concerns over visibility, potential overspill parking and speed compliance, as well as the site being poorly located to support sustainable travel modes.

Other reasons for the recommendation for refusal include unacceptable landscape and visual impacts to the detriment of the landscape character and visual amenity; unacceptable impacts from noise and disturbance; the risk of harm to individuals and property from the nearby golf club which could restrict the recreational use of the designated Open Space.

Briercliffe Parish Council has also objected while Burnley Borough Council also raised concerns. Brierfield Town Council made no response to the consultation.